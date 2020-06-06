MHT CET 2020: Apply for exam district change now

Maharashtra CET Cell has activated the link to apply for changing district preferences in the application form for MHT CET 2020 examination. Candidates can apply to change the district of their exam centre. The application window will close on June 10. Candidates can apply for changing their exam district on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.com.

“State CET Cell, Mumbai are receiving many requests to allow MHT CET 2020 registered Candidates to change their district preferences for the CBT (Computer Based Test) center for MHT CET 2020 in the situation arisen due to pandemic Covid-19. Considering the request of Parents and Candidates, State CET Cell, is allowing for registered candidates who have finally submitted their application forms for MHT CET 2020 to change their District Preferences,” reads the official notice.

Here are few points to note:

1. The link will be open for changing the district preferences from June 5, 2020 (0001 Hrs) to June 10, 2020 (2359 Hrs)

2. Once the candidate changes his/her district preferences, his original filled preferences will be null and void.

3. Those candidates are not changing their district preferences, their original filled preferences will be considered for CBT Center allocation.

4. No request for change in district preferences will be entertained after the June 10, 2020 till 2359 hours.

Moreover, CET Cell has also asked the applicants to fill in their HSC 12th board details in their application form. The last date to fill in their HSC Board details in June 7.

“Last date for filling in HSC Board information is till 7th June 2020 (2359 Hrs), those candidates who have failed to fill the same shall be treated as a Maharashtra State SSC Board candidates for allotting examination date. No complaints will be entertained thereafter,” reads the notice.

MHT CET 2020 exam will be conducted on July 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 28, 29, 30, and 31 and on August 3, 4, and 5, 2020.