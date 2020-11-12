MHT-CET 2020: Last date to raise objections against answer key today, here’s how to challenge

Sections
MHT CET 2020: Today is the last date to challenge the answer key released for MHT-CET 2020 examination. Here’s how to challenge.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 10:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHT CET 2020: Today is the last date to challenge the answer key released for MHT-CET 2020 examination. Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) can download and tally the answer key and raise objection against any key online. Candidates can submit their representations along with a valid proof to support their challenge by visiting the official website at mahacet.org.The window will close at 1 pm today (November 12). MHT-CET 2020 results will be declared on or before November 28.

How to challenge MHT-CET answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Login using your ID and password

Click on ‘Objection Form’ option

Candidate has to select the subject for which they want to apply for the objections. Select the Subject (either PCM or PCB) and click on search.

Fill in your details and chose the subject, question ID and response ID you want to challenge and submit.

