MHT- CET 2020 remains postponed, don’t belive in rumours, says CET cell

Maharashtra CET 2020 remains postponed due to the lockdown.MH- CET cell has released a latest notice on its official website at mahacet.org.

Updated: May 01, 2020 16:01 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Maharashtra State CET 2020 remains postponed due to the lockdown.MH- CET cell has released a latest notice on its official website at mahacet.org. The cell has advised the candidates not to belive in fake news and rumours.

MHT-CET 2020 was scheduled to be conducted from April 13 to 23. The revised date sheet will be released soon.

“Due to the global epidemic of corona, MHT-CET 2020 has been postponed till further orders from the State Common Entrance Examination Cell. New dates for MHT-CET 2020 will be published on the www.mahacet.org official website,” reads the notice.

“Candidates appearing for MHT CET exam 2020 are hereby informed that –



1. Please do not believe and/or spread any fake news or rumors.

2. For authentic information please visit http://www.mahacet.org on regular basis,” the notice further reads.

Check official notice here

Moreover, MAH-AAC-CET 2020, which was scheduled on May 10 and 11 2020 has been postponed till further orders. Kindly visit website (www.mahacet.org) for the regular Updates and Notices.

