Sections
Home / Education / MHT CET 2020 revised exam dates released at mahcet.org, check details

MHT CET 2020 revised exam dates released at mahcet.org, check details

Earlier, the MHT CET exam was scheduled to be conducted in April 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Updated: May 20, 2020 13:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Shutterstock)

The Maharashtra CET Cell on Tuesday announced the revised schedule for the MHT CET exam on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the schedule online at mahcet.org.

“MHT-CET 2020, is scheduled on the dates viz. 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 14th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July AND 3rd, 4th & 5th Aug 2020,” reads the notice.

Earlier, the MHT CET exam was scheduled to be conducted in April 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The MHT CET examination will be conducted in PCM and PCB groups separately. The time table for the PCM and PCB group will be announced by mid-June 2020, after the validation of examination centers will be over.



For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2,000 under treatment, 3,000 tested free for Covid-19 under Ayushman Bharat scheme
May 20, 2020 14:57 IST
‘Need help to stay alive’: Private FM radio channels’ SOS to government
May 20, 2020 14:54 IST
Infant becomes cyclone Amphan’s first victim as it barrels through Odisha
May 20, 2020 14:54 IST
Cyclone Amphan barrels along Odisha’s coast, claims infant as first victim
May 20, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.