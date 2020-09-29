Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM group released at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM group released at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

MHT CET admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2020 examination can download their hall tickets online at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 12:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHT CET admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

MHT CET admit card 2020: The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2020 for PCM group on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2020 examination can download their hall tickets online at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The MHT CET exam for PCM group is scheduled to be conducted from October 12 to 20, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Earlier the CET cell had released the hall tickets for PCB group on its official website.

The admit card for MHT CET 2020 exam will contain details such as- exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines.



Direct link to download MHT CET admit card 2020.

How to download MHT CET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

On the homepage, go to candidate’s login section

Key in your credentials and login

Click on proceed

Click on the link that reads, “Download hall tickets”

Select the Subject (PCM) and click on search

The MHT CET admit card 2020 for PCM will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Sep 29, 2020 11:28 IST
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
Sep 29, 2020 11:12 IST
‘How long do you propose to continue?’ SC to J-K on Iltija Mufti’s plea
Sep 29, 2020 12:14 IST
India opposes Pakistan’s move to hold election in Gilgit-Baltistan
Sep 29, 2020 13:12 IST

latest news

India protests Pak’s move to hold elections in Gilgit-Pakistan: Full statement
Sep 29, 2020 13:48 IST
Bombay HC asks Maharashtra to consider restarting public transport in a planned manner
Sep 29, 2020 13:48 IST
Farm bills, black money, MSP: What PM said at Namami Gange Mission event
Sep 29, 2020 13:44 IST
JEE Advanced 2020: Answer key soon, response sheet released at jeeadv.ac.in
Sep 29, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.