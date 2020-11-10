MHT CET answer key 2020 to be released today at mahacet.org, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHT CET answer key 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will release the candidates’ response sheets, question paper and answer keys for MHT CET 2020 examination on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, on its official website.

After the answer key are released, candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET 2020 examination will be able to check the answer key online at mahacet.org.

Candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before November 12, 2020.

The state CET cell will declare the results of MHT CET 2020 examination on or before November 28, 2020.

How to check MHT CET answer key 2020 after it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the answer key link that will be flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: The MHT CET answer key 2020 will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out