Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / MHT CET answer key 2020 to be released today at mahacet.org, here’s how to check

MHT CET answer key 2020 to be released today at mahacet.org, here’s how to check

MHT CET answer key 2020: After the answer key are released, candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET 2020 examination will be able to check the answer key online at mahacet.org.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHT CET answer key 2020. (PTI file)

MHT CET answer key 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will release the candidates’ response sheets, question paper and answer keys for MHT CET 2020 examination on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, on its official website.

After the answer key are released, candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET 2020 examination will be able to check the answer key online at mahacet.org.

Candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before November 12, 2020.

The state CET cell will declare the results of MHT CET 2020 examination on or before November 28, 2020.



How to check MHT CET answer key 2020 after it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the answer key link that will be flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: The MHT CET answer key 2020 will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, early trends show
Nov 10, 2020 09:23 IST
Bihar Results Live: Bihar, be ‘tejashwi’, tweets Tej Pratap
Nov 10, 2020 09:30 IST
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
Nov 10, 2020 09:33 IST
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
Nov 10, 2020 05:59 IST

latest news

Sona slams those justifying denial of bail to Arnab: ‘That’s sick’
Nov 10, 2020 10:01 IST
‘Luckily we got him traded from DC’: Rohit on ‘best bowler with new ball’
Nov 10, 2020 09:52 IST
Indian poet-diplomat’s anthems on planets of the solar system may amaze you
Nov 10, 2020 09:43 IST
Check Mouni Roy’s deleted and new Diwali pictures in red lehenga choli here
Nov 10, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.