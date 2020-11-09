Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / MHT CET answer key 2020 to be released tomorrow at mahacet.org, here’s how to check

MHT CET answer key 2020 to be released tomorrow at mahacet.org, here’s how to check

MHT CET answer key 2020: Once the answer key are released, candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET 2020 examination will be able to check the answer key online at mahacet.org.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 11:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHT CET answer key 2020. (HT file )

MHT CET answer key 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will release the candidates’ response sheets, question paper and answer keys for MHT CET 2020 examination on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on its official website.

Once the answer key are released, candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET 2020 examination will be able to check the answer key online at mahacet.org.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to raise objections against the MHT CET answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before November 12, 2020.

According to the notification, the state CET cell will announce the results of MHT CET 2020 examination on or before November 28, 2020.



How to check MHT CET answer key 2020 after it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the answer key link that will be flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: The MHT CET answer key 2020 will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

The MHT CET exam is held every year for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi, Haryana allows limited use
Nov 09, 2020 12:24 IST
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Nov 09, 2020 12:02 IST
PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi
Nov 09, 2020 11:08 IST
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
Nov 09, 2020 07:55 IST

latest news

Mumbai: BMC bans bursting of firecrackers except on Diwali evening
Nov 09, 2020 12:36 IST
Firoz reacts to wife’s arrest by NCB, Sidharth shares video from Punjab
Nov 09, 2020 12:30 IST
Delhi to adopt Dungarpur’s model of rainwater harvesting: Jain
Nov 09, 2020 12:25 IST
Reliance’s stake sale talks with Saudi Aramco gaining momentum: Report
Nov 09, 2020 12:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.