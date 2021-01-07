MHT CET BTech and Pharma final merit list 2020 released, here’s direct link

Sections
MHT CET BTech and Pharma final merit list 2020: Candidates can check the MHT CET BTech and Pharma final merit list 2020 online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 10:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHT CET BTech and Pharma final merit list 2020. (PTI file )

MHT CET BTech and Pharma final merit list 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on Wednesday released the final merit lists of MHT CET B.Tech and Pharma 2020 on its official website.

Candidates can check the MHT CET BTech and Pharma final merit list 2020 online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET B Pharma final merit list 2020 for Maharashtra candidates

MHT CET BTech final merit list 2020 for Maharashtra candidates

MHT CET BTech final merit list 2020 for All India candidates

MHT CET B Pharma final merit list 2020 for All India candidates

How to check MHT CET BTech and Pharma final merit list 2020:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the “B.Tech” or “B Pharma” link



A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check the final merit list appearing under the “Download” section

The MHT CET BTech and Pharma final merit list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the list and take its print out for future use.

