Home / Education / MHT CET counselling 2020 for BFA course to begin today at mahacet.org

MHT CET counselling 2020 for BFA course to begin today at mahacet.org

MHT CET counselling 2020: Once the registration begins, candidates will be able to register for the MHT CET counselling 2020 online at mahacet.org on or before December 10, 2020.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 10:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHT CET counselling 2020(PTI file )

MHT CET counselling 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test cell will begin the online registration for MHT CET counselling 2020 for admission to Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) courses on Saturday, December 5, 2020, on its official website.

Once the registration begins, candidates will be able to register for the MHT CET counselling 2020 online at mahacet.org on or before December 10, 2020.

As per the counselling schedule, the state CET cell will conduct the e-verification of the documents from December 7 to 11, 2020. The final score card for MAH-AAC-CET 2020 will be released on December 14, 2020, after 4 pm.

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State / All India / Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates will be released on December 14, 2020, after 4:00 pm.

Candidates will be able to submit their grievance, if any, on December 15, 2020, from 7:00 am to 11:59 pm. The Final Merit lists will be released on December 16, 2020, after 4:00 pm.

