MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020 declared at mahacet.org, here’s direct link
MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the MAH CET LLB 3 years 2020 exam can check their results online at mahacet.org.
MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test cell has declared the results of MHT CET LLB 3 years 2020 examination on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the MAH CET LLB 3 years 2020 exam can check their results online at mahacet.org.
The MHT CET cell conducted the MHT CET law 2020 examination on November 2 and 3, 2020. The examination is held for admission to the three year LLB programme at various institutes spread across the state.
Direct link to check MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020.
How to check to check MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020:
Visit the official website at mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here for Result of MAH-LL.B.3 Years CET 2020”
The MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
Scroll down and check your result
Download the results and take its print out for future use.