MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020 declared at mahacet.org, here’s direct link

MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the MAH CET LLB 3 years 2020 exam can check their results online at mahacet.org.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 18:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020. (Screengrab )

MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test cell has declared the results of MHT CET LLB 3 years 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the MAH CET LLB 3 years 2020 exam can check their results online at mahacet.org.

The MHT CET cell conducted the MHT CET law 2020 examination on November 2 and 3, 2020. The examination is held for admission to the three year LLB programme at various institutes spread across the state.

Direct link to check MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020.



How to check to check MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020:



Visit the official website at mahacet.org



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here for Result of MAH-LL.B.3 Years CET 2020”

The MHT CET LLB 3 year results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your result

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

