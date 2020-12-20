Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020: Registration ends today at mahacet.org, here’s direct link

MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020: Registration ends today at mahacet.org, here’s direct link

MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020: Interested and eligible students can apply for the course online at mahacet.org until 11:59pm.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 09:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020. (PTI file )

MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will close the online registration process for MBA and B.Arch courses on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Interested and eligible students can apply for the course online at mahacet.org until 11:59pm.

“Facility of Online Registration & Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till 14th January 2021 up to 5.00 PM at online E-Verification by Scrutiny Center,” reads the official schedule.

However, candidates must note that applications registered after December 20, 2020, shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.

According to the schedule, documents e-verification and confirmation of application form for admission will be held from December 8 to 21, 2020.

Direct link to apply for MHT CET MBA 2020

Direct link to apply for MHT CET BArch 2020

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurudwara Rakabganj
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Visva Bharati visit, lunch with folk singer: Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Prayer meetings as protesting farmers to observe ‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Vigilance operation reveals corruption and laxity in police work in Rajasthan
by Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Punjab-based tattoo artists ink protesting farmers for free at Singhu border
by Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
At least 128,000 people in US get Covid-19 vaccine: Report
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
MHT CET MBA, B.Arch CAP 2020: Registration ends today at mahacet.org, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.