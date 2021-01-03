Sections
MHT CET MBA provisional merit list 2020 released, here’s direct link

MHT CET MBA provisional merit list 2020: Candidates who have registered for MHT CET MBA counselling 2020 can now check the merit lists online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 14:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHT CET MBA provisional merit list 2020. (PTI file )

MHT CET MBA provisional merit list 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit lists of MHT CET MBA 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for MHT CET MBA counselling 2020 can now check the merit lists online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates will be allowed to raise grievance against the provisional merit list till January 4, 2021, until 5pm.

After hearing the grievances from candidates, if any, the MHT CET cell will release the final MBA merit list on January 7, 2020, along with the provisional seat matrix on its official website.



MHT CET MBA provisional merit list 2020 for Maharashtra candidates

MHT CET MBA provisional merit list 2020 for All India candidates

How to check MHT CET MBA provisional merit list 2020:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the “MBA/MMS” link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, “Provisional Merit List For First Year Post Graduate Technical Courses in Management Admissions (MBA/MMS) 2020 - 2021 For All India Candidates (02-01-2021)” or “Provisional Merit List For First Year Post Graduate Technical Courses in Management Admissions (MBA/MMS) 2020 - 2021 For MH Candidates (02-01-2021)”

The MHT CET MBA provisional merit list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the list and take its print out for future use.

