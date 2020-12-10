MHT CET MCA 2020: Registration to begin today at mahacet.org, check details

MHT CET MCA 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will begin the online registration process for MCA courses on Thursday, December 10, 2020, on its official website.

Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible students can apply for the course online at mahacet.org on or before December 16, 2020, until 11:59pm.

“Facility of Online Registration & Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till 14th January 2021 up to 5.00 PM at online E-Verification by Scrutiny Center,” reads the official schedule.

However, candidates must note that applications registered after December 16, 2020, shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.

According to the MHT CET MCA schedule, documents e-verification and confirmation of application form for admission will be held from December 10 to 17, 2020.

