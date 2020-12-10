Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / MHT CET MCA 2020: Registration to begin today at mahacet.org, check details

MHT CET MCA 2020: Registration to begin today at mahacet.org, check details

MHT CET MCA 2020: Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible students can apply for the course online at mahacet.org on or before December 16, 2020, until 11:59pm.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 18:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHT CET MCA 2020. (PTI file )

MHT CET MCA 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will begin the online registration process for MCA courses on Thursday, December 10, 2020, on its official website.

Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible students can apply for the course online at mahacet.org on or before December 16, 2020, until 11:59pm.

“Facility of Online Registration & Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till 14th January 2021 up to 5.00 PM at online E-Verification by Scrutiny Center,” reads the official schedule.

However, candidates must note that applications registered after December 16, 2020, shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.

According to the MHT CET MCA schedule, documents e-verification and confirmation of application form for admission will be held from December 10 to 17, 2020.

Direct link to check MHT CET MCA schedule 2020

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
Dec 10, 2020 17:26 IST
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
Dec 10, 2020 18:15 IST
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
Dec 10, 2020 15:08 IST
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
Dec 10, 2020 15:30 IST

latest news

Post ‘No Means No’, India’s James Bond Dhruv Verma preps for his his next: ‘The Good Maharaja’
Dec 10, 2020 18:33 IST
Smriti Irani’s nostalgic post about her childhood may leave you emotional
Dec 10, 2020 18:32 IST
The Personal History of David Copperfield review: Delightful Dev delivers
Dec 10, 2020 18:31 IST
Ishteyak Khan calls Ludo, Tamasha, Anarkali of Aarah ‘great opportunities’
Dec 10, 2020 18:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.