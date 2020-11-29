MHT CET results 2020 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s direct link to check

Sections
Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHT-CET Results 2020 declared (PTI)

MHT CET results 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on Saturday declared the results of MHT CET 2020 examination. Candidates who have taken the MHT CET 2020 can check their results online at mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org.

Direct Link

Check official notice here

How to check MHT CET results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the result link that will be flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials



Step 4: Your MHT-CET 2020 result will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

The MHT CET exam is held every year for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

This year, the exam was conducted in two phases. The first exam was held from October 1 to 20. An additional session exam was held on November 7 for the candidates who could not appear for the exam that was conducted in October due to lack of transportation facilities, power failure, heavy rainfall, Covid symptoms or other reasons.

The MHT-CET answer key, candidates’ response sheets and question paper were released on November 10 and candidates were allowed to submit representations against the keys till November 12.

