MHT CET results 2020 to be declared on this date, here’s how to check

MHT CET results 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at mahacet.org.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 09:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHT CET results 2020. (PTI file )

MHT CET results 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the results of MHT CET 2020 examination on or before November 28, 2020. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on its official website.

According to the notification, the state CET cell will release the candidates’ response sheets, question paper and answer keys for MHT CET 2020 examination on November 10. Candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to raise objections against the MHT CET answer key on or before November 12, 2020.

How to check MHT CET results 2020 after it is declared:



Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org



Step 2: Click on the result link that will be flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

The MHT CET exam is held every year for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

