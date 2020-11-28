MHT CET results 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

MHT CET results 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will on Saturday declare the results of MHT CET 2020 examination. The CET cell, Maharashtra had announced on November 10 that he MHT-CET 2020 results for PCM and PCB groups will be declared on or before November 28. Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET 2020 will be able to check their results online at mahacet.org.

The exam was conducted in two phases this year. The MHT CET additional session exam was conducted on November 7 for the candidates who could not appear for the exam that was conducted between October 1 and 20 due to lack of transportation facilities, power failure, heavy rainfall, Covid symptoms or other reasons.

The CET cell had released the candidates’ response sheets, question paper and answer keys for MHT CET 2020 on November 10. Candidates were asked to raise objections against the MHT CET answer key till November 12, 2020.

How to check MHT CET results 2020 after it is declared:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the result link that will be flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: Your MHT-CET 2020 result will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

The MHT CET exam is held every year for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state of Maharashtra.