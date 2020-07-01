Missing summer camps? Google Camp to help students learn through fun activities at home

Camp Google 2020: In the time of Coronavirus, when everyone is locked inside their homes and students are learning through online classes, there is one more thing that children will be missing this year. It is the summer camp! Due to the pandemic, the schools will not be organising any summer camps in order to maintain social distancing. However, considering the importance of summer camps and fun activities which help children’s mind to grow, Google India is offering a virtual summer camp.

“Camp Google 2020 will be two engaging weeks of interactive activities and assignments which will enable the kids to make the most of their time at home, the website reads. Students must enrol for the Camp Google 2020 online at events.withgoogle.com/summercamp2020/ using email ID to participate in the fun activities. The last date to apply is July 20.

The Google Camp begins from July 1 which will have innovative assignments to help the children explore skills like painting, writing, storytelling, arts and crafts, coding and cooking. At the end of the camp, children will also get an e- certificates, have sessions and courses with the creators and many more exciting prizes!

WHO CAN APPLY:

This competition is open to students between age group 8-16 years holding Indian nationality and studying in any school in India. There are two age groups (8 - 11 year old kids & 12 - 16 year old kids), who can participate in this competition

SELECTION OF WINNERS:

A group of 15 Finalists from each group will be announced based on the selection by the back-end team. For selection of Winners, the Finalists might be required for an in-person presentation or telephone or video interview under parental/legal guardian and/or school teacher’s supervision.

PRIZES

The finalists of Google Camp 2020 will be notified directly on or before August 20, 2020 via email. The finalists will get the exciting prizes by Google India at the culmination of the competition.

All participants who finish all the assignments on time will get an e-certificate on completion of the camp. Top 100 participants will get ‘Finalists Certificates’. The top 15 winners will get personalised calls/messages by an inspirational leader/celebrity.The finalists must be accompanied/ have consent of parent/legal guardian to be part of the video call. Top 15 will get Winner certificates.

The top 15 winners will also get virtual sessions and courses gifted by the associated YouTubers themselves on the Camp verticals. Moreover, the best assignments of top 15 winners will be showcased on Google India social media handles.