Sections
Home / Education / MITID e-DAT B.Des final result 2020 declared at mitid.edu.in

MITID e-DAT B.Des final result 2020 declared at mitid.edu.in

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at mitid.edu.in.

Updated: May 20, 2020 13:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MITID e-DAT B.Des final results. (Screengrab)

MIT Institute of Design on Tuesday declared the B.Des Final result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at mitid.edu.in.

Earlier, the institute had released the results of e-DAT 2020 on May 13 following which it was said that the final results will be announced for the shortlisted candidates.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the result:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “B.Des Final Result out”



3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The result will appear on the display screen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wasn’t selected in junior cricket as father refused to pay bribe: Kohli
May 20, 2020 13:13 IST
We miss him everyday, says Randhir Kapoor
May 20, 2020 13:12 IST
Tripura has best Covid-19 recovery rate with no deaths, claims law minister
May 20, 2020 13:11 IST
12 Mumbai returnees test positive for Covid-19, take Himachal’s corona count to 104
May 20, 2020 13:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.