Home / Education / Mizoram Board 10th Result 2020 out: Overall HSLC pass percent 68.33%, scrutiny application from May 28

Mizoram 10th Result 2020 declared. Overall pass percentage of MBSE HSLC is 68.33. Check results at mbse.edu.in. Scrutiny and re-evaluation application begins May 28. Check full details here.

Updated: May 13, 2020 15:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, New Delhi

MBSE HSLC Result 2020 out, check pass percentage here (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Mizoram Board of School Education has declared the high school leaving certificate or class 10th exam results on Wednesday, May 13. A total of 18594 candidates had enrolled for the MBSE HSLC exam out of which 18036 had appeared. Out of the 18036 candidates, 12324 have passed making a total pass percentage of 68.33.

A total of 12219 regular candidates and 105 private candidates have passed the exam. Out of the total number of qualified candidates, 5888 are boys while 6436 are girls. The pass percentage of boys is 69.91 while the pass percent of girls is 66.94.

Check MBSE HSLC 2020 topper list here

MBSE HSLC Result 2020 Scrutiny application:

Candidates can apply for scrutiny or re- evaluation of answersheets for not more than two subjects from May 28 onwards.

“Application for post publication Scrutiny and Re-evaluation of Answer Scripts in not more than two subjects shall be accepted by the Board, if applied as per Board’s rules and regulations up to 28th May, 2020 (Thursday),” the official notice reads.



MBSE HSLC Result 2020: How to check result

Moreover, the board has asked the principals of HSLC centres to collect the original marksheets of the candidates from the board office.

“All Principals/Headmasters/Headmistresses of High School Leaving Certificate Examination Centres are informed to collect the original statement of marks of their candidates from the office of the Board during office hours,” reads the notice.

