Sections
Home / Education / Mizoram Board 10th result 2020 toppers list: Out of 19 toppers, 8 are from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School

Mizoram Board 10th result 2020 toppers list: Out of 19 toppers, 8 are from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School

Mizoram Board 10th result 2020 toppers list: Out of 19 students, whose names figured in the merit list, 8 are from ST. Paul’S Higher secondary school, Aizawl.

Updated: May 13, 2020 14:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MBSE conducted the class 10th exams from February 17 to March 3, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. (HT file)

Mizoram Board 10th result 2020 toppers list: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Wednesday declared the Mizoram Board Class 10 Result 2020 on its official website. Out of 19 students, whose names figured in the merit list, 8 are from ST. Paul’S Higher secondary school, Aizawl.

MBSE conducted the class 10th exams from February 17 to March 3, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The practical exams were conducted from February 4 to 11, 2020.

In class 10th, Lalhlimpuii, Simon Lalremsiama, and Singokhai Chozah secured the top rank. They have scored 476 marks out of 500, which is 95.2% each. While, C Vanlalruatfeli secured the second position with 475, which is 95%. The third position was secured by C.R.Lalromawia, who scored 473 marks, which is 94.6%.

Here’s the topper list:



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 12:55 IST
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
May 13, 2020 14:53 IST
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
May 13, 2020 14:32 IST
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
May 13, 2020 15:18 IST

latest news

Ladakh man takes online classes as passion for teaching dwarfs infection
May 13, 2020 15:27 IST
Delhi Police considers providing buses to rail passengers needing public transport
May 13, 2020 15:29 IST
Virataparvam: Sai Pallavi’s character inspired by Belli Lalitha?
May 13, 2020 15:25 IST
Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam to start from May 26, check full datesheet here
May 13, 2020 15:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.