Sections
Home / Education / Mizoram Board 12th exams 2020 to resume on July 1

Mizoram Board 12th exams 2020 to resume on July 1

The Mizoram government has once again postponed class-12 board examinations suspended midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to conduct it from July 1, an official said.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nandini, Aizawl

The Mizoram government has once again postponed class-12 board examinations suspended midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to conduct it from July 1, an official said.

The examinations of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) for remaining subjects in arts, science and commerce streams were supposed to be conducted from June 16 as per the revised schedule after these were postponed in April.

The remaining class-12 examinations will now be held between July 1 and 3, according to a notification issued by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday.

The examinations have been deferred as the government had imposed a complete lockdown till June 22, the official said.



About 4,700 students could not complete their board examinations in Economics, Chemistry, Sociology, Computer Science and Home Science, he said.

The examinations were suspended in March due to the lockdown.

The MBSE had, earlier, announced the resumption of the board examinations from April 22, which triggered stiff opposition from students citing various inconveniences amid the nationwide lockdown.

The authorities postponed it following an appeal by the central government to put on hold the examinations due to the lockdown.

The compartmental examinations for class-10 will also be held on July 1, the notification said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hero MotoCorp shares decline over 2% after Quarter 4 earnings
Jun 10, 2020 13:01 IST
29-year-old woman commits suicide in Rampur Bushahr
Jun 10, 2020 13:00 IST
Furious after married daughter elopes with lover, father hacks 2 to death
Jun 10, 2020 12:58 IST
With pristine reefs at stake, Cuba bets on coral nurseries
Jun 10, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.