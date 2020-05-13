Mizoram Board Class 10 result 2020: MBSE HSLC Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check at mbse.edu.in

Sections
MBSE Mizoram Board 10th (HSLC) Result 2020 declared at mbse.edu.in. Here’s how to check result.The MBSE Higher School Leaving Certificate exam was conducted from February 17 to March 3.

Updated: May 13, 2020 14:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, New Delhi

MBSE HSLC class 10 result out (MBSE)

Mizoram Board of School Education has declared the HSLC or class 12th board exam results on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in to check their results online.

Candidates can download their scorecard online by logging in using their roll number and registration. Follow these steps to check the result: 

Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in



Click on the MBSE HSLC result link scrolling on the homepage

You will be redirected to India results page

Key in your roll number and registration ID and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its pint out.

Direct link to check the MBSE HSLC Result 2020

Mizoram board HSSLC (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) or class 12th exam was scheduled to be held from February 28 to March 30. However, some papers were left pending after the nationwide lockdown was imposed. The remaining HSSLC exam was then conducted from April 22 to 24.

The Mizoram HSSLC Class 12th result is awaited. Candidates are advised to visit the official website at mbse.edu.in to get regular updates.

