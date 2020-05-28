Mizoram class 12 board exams 2020 to resume on June 16

The Mizoram government has decided to resume class-12 board examinations suspended midway due to COVID-19 pandemic from June 16, an official said.

The examinations of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) for remaining subjects in arts, science and commerce streams will be conducted between June 16 and 18, according to a notification issued by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Wednesday.

The examinations were suspended in March due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, the official said.

About 4,700 students could not complete their board examinations in Economics, Chemistry, Sociology, Computer Science and Home Science, he said.

The MBSE had, earlier, announced the resumption of the board examinations from April 22, which triggered stiff opposition from students citing various inconveniences amid the nationwide lockdown.

The authorities postponed it following an appeal by the central government to put on hold the examinations due to the lockdown.

In a separate notification, the board also announced that compartmental examinations for class-10 students will be held on June 16 at 11 centres across the state.