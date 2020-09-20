Kerala CM launches model project for SC,ST students

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday launched the first phase of a model project that aims to improve and facilitate the education of students belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe.

There are many from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, who do not have adequate facilities at home for their children to study.

To address this issue, the government provides financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs to the members of SC community to set up a study room adjacent to their house.

Study materials including computer will be made available when the room is completed,the Chief Minister said.

“Today marks the inauguration of the completion of 12,250 study rooms across the state.

An additional 3,750 study rooms will be completed this year. In addition, 8,500 study rooms will be created by 2021.

This would be a model project for the entire country.” Under the same project, community (public) study rooms are being set up for the students from Scheduled Tribe and 250 community study rooms have already been completed using public facilities such as community halls.

One classroom can accommodate up to 30 students.

The government aims to have a total of 500 community study rooms.

The state government seeks to empower the education of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe children by providing maximum assistance and support.

SC students from Class V to Class VIII get very little educational assistance.

Noting that an educational assistance of Rs 2,000 per child per year is being provided, he said 1,20,000 SC children are getting this benefit.

“The lump-sum grant and stipend for SC/ST students has been increased by 50 per cent.

A scheme has been started for Medical-Engineering Entrance Examination coaching for 1,000 SC students who have completed Plus Two,” the CM said.

Steps have been taken to modernize 44 ITIs under the Scheduled Caste Development Department.

New blocks were constructed for 15 ITIs.

The most important thing is that breakfast and lunch are arranged for the students studying here.

An order has been issued to sanction up to Rs 25 lakhs for SC students pursuing PG courses in top universities abroad.

“Also, steps have been taken to provide free training to 300 people in the Civil Service Academy under the state government,” he added.