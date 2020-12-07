Sections
Module to help UP teachers pronounce math, science terms correctly

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 09:37 IST

By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Efforts have now begun to help children enrolled in state’s government-run English-medium primary schools (class 1 to 5) improve their pronunciation of mathematics and science related terms. Under the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI), Prayagraj, has started preparing a module to train teachers of these schools, say state education basic department officials.

ELTI, Prayagraj, had earlier prepared similar training modules for right pronunciation of the English language, they add.

“In the last five years, around 14,000 government-run primary schools across the state have been identified where now teaching medium is English. In addition to English, pronunciation errors in mathematics and environmental studies terminologies are being encountered. So, an online training module is now being prepared,” said principal, ELTI-Prayagraj, Skand Shukla. “It is necessary to pay attention to pronunciation during the teaching of all subjects. People often make errors in pronouncing many words of English, mathematics and environmental studies subjects. So with the help of our experts, we are now preparing training modules for the teachers of Basic Education Council schools which will help children not repeat pronunciation errors made by their predecessors and be confident of the terms being used by them. All English medium school teachers will be trained on this online module,” Shukla added.

ELTI experts point out that many a times even well-educated grown-ups mispronounce many English words used in mathematics and environmental studies like nuclear, asterisk, larvae and chimera among others.

