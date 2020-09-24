Most holistic NEP 2020 corresponds to needs of changing India: Rajnath Singh

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 corresponds to the needs of changing 21st century India and it is the most holistic one, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

“NEP 2020 corresponds to the needs of the changing India of the 21st century. It has been prepared as per the aspirations of new India. It is the most holistic education policy. I urge you to read the policy. It is up to the teachers to build the future of students thereby making a better future for the country,” said Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh while interacting with teachers of Bihar, via video conferencing.

“Our government has approved the NEP 2020, under which every student will get the opportunity to contribute for a better and strong India. Nearly 34 years later, new education policy has been introduced in the country. In the last three decades, every sphere of life has changed. The policies needed to be changed and we have done that with this NEP,” he added.

The NEP has been designed in such a way that improves the learning process of the students in new India, Singh said.

“NEP will improve the holistic and comprehensive development of a student’s personality. I am happy that teachers are helping students in learning about our culture and traditions. We are always there to help the teachers,” he added.