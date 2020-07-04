MP 10th Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 results declared at mpbse.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MP 10th Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Saturday declared the MP Board class 10 results on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the MP Board class 10 examination can check their results online at our HT Results portal or at mpbse.nic.in.

Students can check their MP Board results both on the online portal of the Hindustan Times and the official website of MP board this year. We have made this arrangement keeping in view the heavy rush of students to check their MP Board results on the day of the declaration.

Around 11.5 lakh students have appeared in the class 10th board exam this year. In 2019, around 11 lakh students had appeared in the class 10th exam out of which 61.32% passed.

MP Board Class 10th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the MP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 10th Result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

6) Your MP Board class 10 result will appear on the display screen

How to check MP Board 10th Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ MP Board 10th result 2020”

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your MP Board 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 10 results and take its print out for future references.

Last year, girls outsmarted boys with a pass percentage of 63.69%, compared to 59.15% of boys.