Sections
Home / Education / MP 12th Result 2020: How to check Madhya Pradesh arts, science, commerce results at HT Portal

MP 12th Result 2020: How to check Madhya Pradesh arts, science, commerce results at HT Portal

Once the MP Board declares the class 12th results, students will be able to download their scorecard online from the official website at mpbse.nic.in. The scores will also be available at our Result portal -hindustantimes.com

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MP 12th Result 2020: Check result on HT result portal (HT)

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce class 12th results today at 3 pm. Education minister Inder Singh Parmar will declare the results of all streams- arts, science and commerce in a press conference on July 27.

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

Once the MP Board declares the class 12th results, students will be able to download their scorecard online from the official website at mpbse.nic.in. The scores will also be available at hindustantimes.com. Like MP Board class 10 result, HT will also provide class 12 result on our result portal. Students can pre-register on our result portal by clicking here, to get instant SMS alert as soon as the result is uploaded. The official website often crashes due to heavy server after the result is uploaded. In that case, students can check their scores at hindustantimes.com.

Follow these steps to check your results on HT Result portal :

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section



Step: 3 -- Go to the MP Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 12th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step: 6-- Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

The meritorious students of MP Board class 12th will get Rs 25,000 incentive to buy a laptop. “The scheme of supplying laptops to the meritorious students of Madhya Pradesh is being started again. Under this scheme, the meritorious students will be given incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops and a certificate,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on Sunday.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘India probably did not have World Cup-winning team in 2019’: Aakash Chopra
Jul 27, 2020 11:18 IST
Ailing St. Bernard rescued by mountain rescue team off English peak
Jul 27, 2020 11:13 IST
US envoy to Seoul shaves off controversial moustache
Jul 27, 2020 11:18 IST
Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi withdraws Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs
Jul 27, 2020 11:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.