MP Board 10th Result 2020: Meet the toppers, here’s what they said

MP Board 10th Result: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the MP Board class 10th Result 2020 on Saturday at 12 noon. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results online at our HT Results portal or by visiting the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

This year, 15 students have topped the MPBSE Class 10 examination with 100 percent marks.

Abhinav Sharma, Lakshdeep Dhakad, Priyanshu Raghuvanshi, Pawan Bhargava, Chatur Kumar Tripathi, Hariom Patidar, Rajnandini Saxena, Siddharth Singh Shekhawat, Harsh Pratap Singh, Kavita Lodhi, Muskan Malviya, Devanshi Raghuvanshi, Karnika Mishra, Prashant Vishwakarma, Vedika Vishwakarma have scored 100% in the MP Board 10th Result 2020.

Sonam Patel and Sandhya Thakur have secured the second rank in Madhya Pradesh class 10th results. They have scored 99.75% marks. While 22 students have secured the third rank by scoring 99.67% marks in MP Board class 10th board exams.

One of the topper Abhinav Sharma from Bhind said, “Regular studies and family support helped me in scoring full marks. My grandfather, who is a retired headmaster, always motivated me to learn in-depth. Deep knowledge helped me in coping up with all kinds of pressure.”

Sharma, who belongs to the worst-performing district in Board result, said he wanted to become an IAS officer to improve the education system.

Another topper Chatur Kumar Tripathi from Guna said, “I never expected 100% marks but I always worked hard to clear my concepts and my teachers helped me a lot in it. I want to become an administrative officer to serve the country.”

Another topper from Guna, Lakshdeep Dhakad said, “I used to study 3-4 hours daily. I never felt the pressure of scoring good marks as I always focus on learning only.”

Bhopal’s Karnika Mishra who ia also one of the toppers said, “I am happy that I fulfilled the dream of my mother, who is working hard to educate me. I lost my father five years ago but my mother decided to bore the responsibility of the family. She always wanted to see me in the topper list and I am happy that I secured the first rank in class 10.”

Around 11.5 lakh students appeared in the MP Board class 10 exams this year. The overall pass percentage of students in the Class 10 MP board exams is 62.84%.Girls outsmarted boys with a pass percentage of 65.87%, while the pass percentage of boys is 60.09%.