MP Board 10th Result 2020: MPBSE class 10 results declared at mpbse.nic.in, here's direct link to check

MP Board 10th Result 2020: MPBSE class 10 results declared at mpbse.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

MP Board 10th Result 2020: Nearly 11.5 lakh students had appeared in the MPBSE Class 10 exam this year.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 12:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MP Board 10th Result 2020. (Screengrab)

MP Board 10th Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Saturday, July 4, announced the result of the MP Board Class 10 exam on its official website.

Check MPBSE 10th result live updates here

Students who have appeared in the MPBSE 10th exam will be able to check their MP Board Class 10th Results online at our HT Result portal or at mpbse.nic.in. This year, more than 10 lakh students have appeared in the Madhya Pradesh class 10th board exam.

Direct link to check MP Board Result 2020 on HT Result Portal



Here’s the direct link to check the results.



MP Board 10th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com



1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com



2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the MP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 10th Result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

6) Your MP Board class 10 result will appear on the display screen

How to check MP Board 10th Result 2020: 

1. Students can visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2.C lick on the link that reads, “ MP Board 10th result 2020” available on the homepage

3. Key in your credentials like roll number, etc and login

4. The MPBSE 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 10 results and take its print out for future references.

