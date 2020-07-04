MP Board 10th result 2020 soon: Check MPBSE result on these websites and apps

MP 10th result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon announce the Madhya Pradesh class 10 results today at 12 noon on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the MPBSE 10th exam will be able to check their MP Board Class 10th Results online at our HT Result portal or at mpbse.nic.in. This year, more than 10 lakh students have appeared in the Madhya Pradesh class 10th board exam.

Students can also check their MP Board MPBSE class 10 results on the following websites:

mpbseresults.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, fastresults.in, livehindustan.com, mp10.abplive.com, and hindi.news18.com.

Students can also check their MP Board class 10 results 2020 on following Mobile apps:

1. MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app available on Google Play Store.

2. MP Mobile App on Window App store

MP Board 10th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com after it is declared

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the MP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 10th Result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

6) Your MP Board class 10 result will appear on the display screen

How to check MP Board 10th Result 2020 after it is announced:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ MP Board 10th result 2020”

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your MP Board 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 10 results and take its print out for future references.