MP Board 12th pending exams to be conducted from June 9, check new datesheet here

Updated: May 21, 2020 13:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, New Delhi

MP Board 12th exam new datesheet released (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the remaining papers of MPBSE class 12th exam from June 9. The exam will conclude on June 15. MP Board had postponed the examinations that were scheduled from March 19 to 31 after the government imposed a lockdown in view of preventing the further spread of coronavirus.

Candidates can check the complete datesheet of class 12th regular and vocational exams on the official website of MP Board at mpbse.nic.in. Candidates are advised to cover their face with a mask or a cloth and follow the social distancing norms. The board has advised the parents to instruct their wards about the preventive measures that should be taken to protect themselves .

 

Candidates have to reach the exam centres at least 10 minutes before the commencement of exam i.e., 8:50 am for morning shift and 1:50 pm for afternoon shift.



Earlier on Wednesday, ministry of home affairs (MHA) has given nod to conduct the class 10th and 12th exams of all state boards, CBSE and ICSE board with some guidelines.

