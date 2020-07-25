MP Board 12th Result 2020 expected soon, everything you need to know

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board 12th results soon. Principal secretary of school education Rashmi Arun Shami, last month informed the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the class 10th results will be declared in the first week of July while the class 12th results will be announced in the third week of July. MP Board had announced the class 10th result on July 4 (Saturday) as per the expected schedule and now all eyes are on class 12 results. The MP Board can announce class 12th results anytime soon.

This year around 8.5 lakh students are registered for the MP Board class 12 exam. The board exam was scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, MPBSE had to postpone some exams that were scheduled between March 20 and 31, due to Coronavirus outbreak. Later, the board decided to conduct the pending exams from June 9 to 16, only for important papers which are necessary for students to get admission to higher education institutions. The important papers for which exams were conducted include higher mathematics, geography, book- keeping and accountancy,crop production and horticulture, biology, economics, business economics, animal husbandry, political science, anatomy physiology and health, still life and design, chemistry, element of science and history of Indian art.

A total of eight and a half lakh children appeared in over 3,682 centres across the state.

In the year 2019, 7.5 lakh students had taken the MP Board class 12 exam out of which 76.31% students passed. In the year 2018 the pass percent was 68% while in 2017 it was 67.8%.

How to check MP Board 12th results after it is declared:

Once the MP Board 12th results are declared, students will be able to download their marksheet online from the official website at mpbse.nic.in. The scores will also be available at hindustantimes.com. Like MP Board class 10 result, HT will also provide class 12 result on our result portal. Students are advised to pre-register on our result portal by clicking here, to get instant SMS alert as soon as the result is announced. The official website often crashes due to heavy server after the result is uploaded. In that case, students can check their scores at hindustantimes.com.

Follow these steps to check your results on HT Result portal :

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the MP Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 12th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step: 6-- Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

