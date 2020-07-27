MP Board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board 12th result today, toppers to get laptops, CM announces

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is going to announce the class 12th results at 3 pm today on its official website at mpbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results on our HT Result portal at hindustantimes.com. The chief minister of MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the laptop scheme has been resumed from this year. He said in a tweet that meritorious students will get citation and incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops. The scheme is available for both, regular and self-taught students of 2019-20 batch.

This year, nearly 8.5 lakh students were registered for the MP Board class 12 exam that was scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, some exams that were scheduled between March 20 and 31 were postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak. Later, MPBSE conducted the pending exams from June 9 to 16, only for important papers which are necessary for students to get admission to higher education institutions. Last year, a total of 7.5 lakh students had taken the MP Board class 12 exam out of which 76.31% students passed. In the year 2018 the pass percent was 68% while in 2017 it was 67.8%.

Follow these steps to check your results on HT Result portal :

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the MP Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 12th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step: 6-- Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

