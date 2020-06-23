MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2020: Madhya Pradesh board results likely to be declared in July

Sections
MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 : Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the class 10th and 12th results in the month of July.

Jun 23, 2020

A meeting was chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday night. Principal secretary of school education Rashmi Arun Shami informed the CM that the MPBSE results for class 10 are expected in the first week of July and that of the class 12 in the third week of July.

Moreover, the CM also said that a decision would be taken regarding reopening of schools in the state after a review of the situation on July 31. Class 12th examinations will be held again for those students who have not been able to appear in the examination due to some reason. MPBSE had conducted the pending board exams for class 12th from June 9 to 16. Over eight lakh children have taken the class 12th exam.

In the year 2019, over 11 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam out of which 63.89% students had passed while around 7 lakh students had taken the class 12th exam out of which 76.31% students passed.



