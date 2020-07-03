MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check class 10th result on HT portal

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Board will declare the class 10th results 2020 on July 4. The MP Board 10th result will be announced at 12 noon tomorrow. Over 10 lakh students who have taken the exam will be able to check their results online at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. However, the official websites of MP Board usually crashes after the results are declared, due to heavy traffic. In that case, candidates can check their results at hindustantimes.com. HT has partnered with MPBSE to show the class 10th results on our result portal. Follow these steps to check MP board 10th Result 2020:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the MP Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 10th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Your MP Board 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen.

Click here to get your MP Board Result 2020 (after it is declared)

HT will also send an SMS to the students who pre-register themselves for the result notification, as soon as it is declared. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the results

Students should register for the MP Board 10th result notification now. Follow these steps to register for result alert:

Visit the official webpage of HT Education at hindustantimes.com/education

Click on Exam Results tab given on the top

Select MP Board tab

Click on MP Board 10th Result tab

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your Name, Phone number and email ID on which you want to receive the result notification and submit.

Click here to register for MP Board Result alert