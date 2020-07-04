MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared today at mpresults.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MP Board 10th Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the class 10th results today. The results will be available on the official websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in from 12 noon onwards. Students can also check their results on our HT Result portal at hindustantimes.com/examresults. Around 11.5 lakh students who have taken the exam will get their results today.

Students can also download MPBSE mobile app or MP Mobile app or Fastresults app from Google Play Store to check their results. The Madhya Pradesh class 10th results will also be available on MP Mobile App that can be downloaded from Window App Store.

This year, the MP board result will be announced on the basis of the best of three papers because two papers had been cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic, said SK Chaurasia, public relations officer, MPBSE.

MP Board Class 10th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com after it is announced

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the MP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 10th Result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

6) Your MP Board class 10 result will appear on the display screen

Direct link to check MP Board Result 2020 on HT Result Portal

How to check MP Board 10th Result 2020 on its official website after it is declared:

1. Students can visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2.C lick on the link that reads, “ MP Board 10th result 2020” available on the homepage

3. Key in your credentials like roll number, etc and login

4. The MPBSE 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 10 results and take its print out for future references.