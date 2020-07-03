Sections
Home / Education / MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh 10th Result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at 12 noon. Students can check their results on mpbse.nic.in or on hindustantimes.com.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 15:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board class 10th Result 2020 tomorrow, July 4 at 12 noon. Students who have taken the exam will be able to check their MPBSE Class 10th Results online at mpbse.nic.in or on our HT Result portal. Earlier, the principal secretary of MPBSE Rashmi Arun Shami had informed that the class 10th result will be announced in the first week of July while the class 12th result will be declared in the third week of July.

Over 10 lakh students have taken the class 10th exam this year. In the year 2019, over 11 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam out of which 63.89% students had passed.

How to check MP Board 10th Result 2020: 

Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

Click on the MP Board 10th result 2020 link on the homepage



Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

Your MP Board 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not so random acts: Being kind pays off
Jul 03, 2020 16:10 IST
Sikh pilgrims among 19 feared killed in bus-train accident in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura
Jul 03, 2020 16:09 IST
Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: report
Jul 03, 2020 16:07 IST
Covid-19 death toll climbs to 435 in Rajasthan; 123 fresh cases
Jul 03, 2020 16:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.