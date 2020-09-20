Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / MP govt to foot bill for doctors of autonomous medical colleges

MP govt to foot bill for doctors of autonomous medical colleges

This will benefit nearly 10,000 staffers and doctors of such institutions in the state, a public relations department official said on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 17:06 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bhopal

Representational image. (HT file)

The Madhya Pradesh government will provide full reimbursement of medical expenses to doctors and staffers of government-administered autonomous medical colleges which are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

This will benefit nearly 10,000 staffers and doctors of such institutions in the state, a public relations department official said on Sunday.

Till now, there was a provision for medical reimbursement of up to Rs 3,000 for doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians and other staff of such medical colleges.

On the other hand, staffers of various government departments are entitled for full reimbursement of their medical bills under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Medical Care Rules, 1958, he said.



“This discrepancy has been removed now after officials and staff of government-administered autonomous medical colleges brought the issue to the notice of state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang,” the official said.

The government has also decided that junior doctors working in medical colleges can get reimbursement for life saving drugs, if they get infected by coronavirus, he said.

Discussions are also underway for an insurance scheme for medical students and Sarang has directed the officials concerned to prepare its draft, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm bills passed in Parliament: Which party stands where
Sep 20, 2020 17:20 IST
Pak oppn parties protest against ‘parallel military govt’
Sep 20, 2020 17:23 IST
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
Sep 20, 2020 16:40 IST
2 farm bills clear Rajya Sabha hurdle amid protests
Sep 20, 2020 15:34 IST

latest news

Farmers buying 20,000 tractors a year
Sep 20, 2020 17:22 IST
India Inc’s business sentiment recovers in Jul-Sep: CII survey
Sep 20, 2020 17:20 IST
Manchester United need better defenders to win Premier League, says Neville
Sep 20, 2020 17:20 IST
Tripura’s Covid-19 death rate highest in Northeast region, says govt report
Sep 20, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.