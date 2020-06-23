MP govt to grant general promotion to UG 1st and 2yr and PG final semester students

Given the Covid-19 situation in the state the state government has decided to grant general promotion to higher classes to undergraduate first and second years and post-graduate final semester and also declare the results of undergraduate and postgraduate final semester/year students by accepting maximum marks obtained by them in the previous examinations, as per an official release.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday night.

The official communiqué said, “In wake of corona crisis, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a major decision in the interest of students of higher education and collegiate students of technical education. Now, examinees of under-graduate first year as well as second year and PG second semester will be given admission without examination in the next class/semester on the basis of the last year/semester marks/internal evaluation.”

“Along with this, the examination result will be declared by accepting the maximum marks obtained in the past years/semesters of the examinees of under-graduate final year and PG 4th semester. Such examinees, who wish to appear in the examinations to improve their results, will also have an option to write examinations. They can write offline examinations on the next declared date”, said the release.

There are a total of 1777000 students at the under-graduate and postgraduate levels in the current academic session in the state. Among them, 525200 are in the first year of bachelor degree, 507269 in the second year of graduation, 430298 in the third year of graduation, 172634 in the post-graduation second semester and 141599 students in the post-graduation fourth semester, as per the release.