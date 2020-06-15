Sections
MP higher, technical education Graduate and postgraduate exams 2020 postponed

The state government will release the upcoming examination will announce the dates of these upcoming examinations separately.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 21:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

The MP government has postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate courses examinations conducted by the higher education and Technical Education departments in the state.

According to the release issued by the public relations department of the MP government, the higher education department examinations were scheduled from June 29 to 31 while technical education department examinations were scheduled from June 16 to 31. The state government will release the upcoming examination will announce the dates of these upcoming examinations separately.

The decision was taken due to increase in number of cases of COVID 19 in the state.

