Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / MP PAT admit card 2020 released at peb.mp.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

MP PAT admit card 2020 released at peb.mp.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

MP PAT admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the Pre Agriculture Test can download their admit card online at peb.mp.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MP PAT admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

MP PAT admit card 2020: The Professional Examination Board, Bhopal has released the admit card for Pre Agriculture Test (PAT) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Pre-Agriculture Test can download their admit card online at peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidate are advised to bring original Photo-Id to enter in the respective examination centre (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI.

Candidates should also bring a copy of their hall tickets to the respective examination hall or else they won’t be entertained.



Direct link to download MP PAT admit card 2020.

How to download MP PAT admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Test Admit card- Pre_Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2020” appearing under the Latest Updates section

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The MP PAT admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Oct 27, 2020 16:26 IST
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Oct 27, 2020 16:14 IST

latest news

‘No other player has done it’: Gambhir lauds Delhi Capitals star-performer
Oct 27, 2020 16:40 IST
NEET counselling 2020: Round 1 registration postponed, check details
Oct 27, 2020 16:36 IST
Harry Styles’ drives around Amalfi coast in Golden music video
Oct 27, 2020 16:36 IST
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
Oct 27, 2020 16:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.