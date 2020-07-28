MPBSE 12th Result: Visually impaired girl fights all odds to score 94.4% in Commerce exam

She lost her 75% vision, her father lost his only business, her two brothers stopped studies due to financial constraints but she didn’t lose hope to fulfill her dream.

She is Kirti Kushwaha from Satna, who secured 8th rank in commerce stream in class 12 exam, result of which was announced on Monday afternoon by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). She scored 94.4% marks i.e. 472 out of 500 marks.

The 17-year-old Kirti fought against all odds with high determination and now she became an inspiration for her whole family and school, said principal of her school Priyamvada Birla Higher Secondary School, Satna.

Kirti’s mother Rashmi Kushwaha said, “Kirti didn’t have 50% vision since her birth and she gradually lost 25% vision in the another eye. But she continued her studies in a school for normal students. Two years ago, her father Kavi Shankar Kushawaha met with an accident and lost his small tent house’s business.”

“Once we had no money to make our both ends meet. It had become impossible for us to pay school fees and bear other expenses on studies. Kirti’s elder brother and younger brother decided to leave studies but Kirti refused to leave her studies,” said Rashmi.

“Kirti convinced some parents in nearby localities and started giving tuition to students of up to class 8. As she was a talented student, parents of students showed trust in her and started sending their kids for tuition to her. She continued her studies with money she earned by giving tuition,” she added.

“Her journey was not so easy as the doctor asked her not to study in the poor light in night due to her decreasing vision. The electricity department cut our connection as we didn’t pay the bill last year in July. The connection was resumed recently but we can’t afford good light system. But Kirti didn’t raise any demand for more facilities. She managed her school, tuition and studies from 6 Am to 6 PM by counting every minute,” her mother said.

“She also inspired me to work to earn some money then I started stitching at home. I earn Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 per month but that is not enough to run the house,” she added.

Kirti said, “My mother and teachers supported me a lot. I expected good marks but didn’t expect my name in merit list.”

The school principal SK Pandey said, “She is a bright student and made us proud with her achievement.”