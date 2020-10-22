Sections
Home / Education / MPBSE class 10 supplementary results 2020 declared at mpbse.nic.in, here's direct link

MPBSE class 10 supplementary results 2020 declared at mpbse.nic.in, here’s direct link

MPBSE class 10 supplementary results 2020: Students who have appeared in the MPBSE class 10 supplementary examinations 2020 can check their results online at mpbse.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 18:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MPBSE class 10 supplementary results 2020. (Screengrab )

MPBSE class 10 supplementary results 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results of class 10 supplementary examinations on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the MPBSE class 10 supplementary examinations 2020 can check their results online at mpbse.nic.in.

Direct link to check MPBSE class 10 supplementary results 2020.

How to check MPBSE class 10 supplementary results 2020:

Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “High School Certificate Examination (HSC) - 10th Class Supplementary Result - 2020”



A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The MPBSE class 10 supplementary results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

