MPBSE Madhya Pradesh 12th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board will announce the MPBSE class 12th result 2020 tomorrow, July 27 at 3 pm. Around 8.5 lakh students were registered for the MP Board class 12th exam. Students who have written the MP Board exams will get their results tomorrow. Students can either check their scores on the official website at mpbse.nic.in or on our HT Result portal at hindustantimes.com.

Click here to pre- register now, to get instant SMS alert once the results are announced.

MP Board 12th exam was scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, MPBSE had to postpone some exams that were scheduled between March 20 and 31, due to Coronavirus pandemic. Later, the board decided to conduct the pending exams from June 9 to 16, only for important papers which are necessary for students to get admission to higher education institutions.

How to check MP Board 12th Result 2020 on HT Result portal

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the MP Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 12th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step: 6-- Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

How to check Results on the official website:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ MP Board 12th result 2020”

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 12 results and take its print out for future references.

The MP Board 12th result 2020 will also be available on these websites: mpbse results.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in,

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno