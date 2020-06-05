Sections
MPBSE MP Board class 12th admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

Students can download their MPBSE 12th admit card online mpbse.nic.in or mponline.gov.in.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 09:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MP Board 12th admit card 2020

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released a fresh admit card for class 12th pending board examinations 2020. Students can download their MPBSE 12th admit card online mpbse.nic.in or mponline.gov.in. The remaining papers of MP Board class 12th exam will be conducted from June 9 onwards.

MPBSE had earlier provided a facility for students to apply for changing the district of their exam centre. The decision was made after the board received information that several students have been shifted to other places than their place of residence due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The last date to apply for changing exam centre was May 28.

Check MP Board class 12th new datesheeet here

However, according to the official notice, some students who could not apply for changing the exam centre can send a request to their district education officer now.

How to download MP Board 12th admit card 2020: 



Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in



Click on the class 12th fresh admit card 20202 link

Key in your registration number and other login credentials

Your MP Board class 12th admit card 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

