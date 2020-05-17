Sections
Home / Education / MPBSE: Remaining exams of Class 10th board won’t be held, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MPBSE: Remaining exams of Class 10th board won’t be held, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MPBSE class 10th exam: The government has decided not to conduct the remaining exams for Class 10 of MPBSE. Merit list of Class 10 will be announced based on the exams held.

Updated: May 17, 2020 08:32 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Bhopal

MPBSE remaining exams of class 10th won’t be conducted (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the remaining exams for Class 10 of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will not be held.

“The government has decided not to conduct the remaining exams for Class 10 of MPBSE. Merit list of Class 10 will be announced based on the exams held. The pending exams of Class 12 will be held between June 8 and June 16,” Chief Minister Chouhan told ANI.

He further said that private schools are allowed to charge only tuition fee from students for the period between March 19 and the date when the lockdown ends.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US FDA suspends Bill Gates-backed at-home Covid-19 testing program
May 17, 2020 09:09 IST
GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2020 declared, 71.34% students qualify
May 17, 2020 08:55 IST
More people recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi during Lockdown 3: Data
May 17, 2020 08:50 IST
7 videos which sparked Twitter chatter this week. Watch
May 17, 2020 08:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.