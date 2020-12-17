Sections
MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link to download

MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on Wednesday released the MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2020 on its website at peb.mp.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 13:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MPPEB Group 5 exam admit card 2020 out

MPPEB Group 5 Admit Card 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on Wednesday released the MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2020 on its website. Candidates who applied for MPPEB Group 5 Exam 2020 can download the admit card from the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Group 5 exam will be conducted from December 16 to 27 December 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 250 vacancies of Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab Technician and other equivalents post) in various departments.

How to download MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2020:

Visit the official website -peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the admit card download link flashing on the homepage



Key in your 13 digit application number and date of birth to login

Your MPPEB admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct Link to download MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2020

“Board’s website Mocktests related to the exam are available at www.peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates come to join the examination only after becoming aware of the examination process through it,” reads the official notice,.

.

