Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020 released at peb.mp.gov.in, here’s direct link

MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020 released at peb.mp.gov.in, here’s direct link

MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the MPPEB Jail Prahari recruitment exam 2020 can check the answer key online at peb.mp.gov.in.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 13:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020. (HT file )

MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for Jail Prahari (Karyapalik) or Jail Warden examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the MPPEB Jail Prahari recruitment exam 2020 can check the answer key online at peb.mp.gov.in.

The board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 287 Jail Prahari vacancies. The MPPEB Jail Prahari recruitment exam 2020 was conducted from December 11 to 24, 2020.

Direct link to check MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020.



How to check MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020:



Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Question Objection - Jail Department - Prahari Recruitment Test - 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ladakh was the starting point. India-China ties are getting complicated
by Shishir Gupta
20 more people in India positive for new UK Covid strain; total reaches 58
by Rhythma Kaul
Supreme Court clears redevelopment plan for Central Vista project
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Farmers continue protests a day after talks with Centre remain inconclusive
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020 released at peb.mp.gov.in, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Get motivated to work on your fitness goals
by Kritika Sehgal
Study: Protein critical to T cell metabolism, anti-tumour immune response
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
Rahul Mahajan on Rakhi Sawant: ‘I don’t support that way of life’
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.