Home / Education / MPPSC State Service preliminary results 2019 declared at mppsc.nic.in, here's direct link

MPPSC State Service preliminary results 2019 declared at mppsc.nic.in, here’s direct link

MPPSC State Service preliminary results 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the MPPSC State Service preliminary exam 2019 can check their results online at mppsc.nic.in.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 13:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MPPSC State Service preliminary results 2019. (Screengrab )

MPPSC State Service preliminary results 2019: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Monday declared the result of the State Service preliminary examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the MPPSC State Service preliminary exam 2019 can check their results online at mppsc.nic.in.

The commission conducted the State Service preliminary examination on January 12, 2020, at various centre spread across the state. Candidates who have qualified the prelims will now be eligible to appear for the main examination.

Direct link to check MPPSC State Service preliminary results 2019.



How to check MPPSC State Service preliminary results 2019:



Visit the official website at mppsc.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result - State Service Preliminary Examination 2019”

The MPPSC State Service preliminary results 2019 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your results

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

